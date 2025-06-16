In an unusual sequence of events, an Air India flight departing from Delhi to Zurich encountered delays due primarily to mandatory safety checks on the aircraft, as reported by credible sources on Monday. The checks were mandated by the government, with no technical malfunctions reported. The return flight will adhere to the original schedule without changes.

A separate incident earlier in Hong Kong saw another Air India flight diverted back to its origin after a suspected technical malfunction mid-flight. Pilots of the AI 315 flight, also a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, exercised caution due to safety concerns, leading to its unexpected return to Hong Kong and Passenger safety during deboarding was ensured.

These incidents have emerged shortly after a tragic crash involving Air India AI 171 in Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered intensified safety inspections for all 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft. A scheduled high-level civil aviation security meeting will seek to address these pressing safety concerns.