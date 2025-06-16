Revanth Reddy Unveils Rs One Lakh Crore Investment in Telangana's Farmers

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that over Rs one lakh crore has been spent by the Congress government to support farmers in the state. This funding has been utilized in loan waivers, procurement, and through the Rythu Bharosa investment support scheme.

Speaking at the Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University, Reddy highlighted the government's commitment to making agriculture profitable, aiming for Telangana to become a USD one trillion economy. This involves offering farmers technology transfers and incentives, along with Rs 17,000 annually on free power supply.

Addressing challenges posed by the opposition, Reddy accused the former BRS government of economically damaging the state with debt. Despite these challenges, he affirmed plans to disburse Rs 9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, promoting solar pumpsets for additional farmer income.

(With inputs from agencies.)