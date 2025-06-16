Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Unveils Rs One Lakh Crore Investment in Telangana's Farmers

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Congress government has spent over Rs one lakh crore on farmer welfare initiatives in the past 18 months. This includes loan waivers, procurement, and the Rythu Bharosa scheme benefiting millions of farmers. The government aims for agricultural profitability and solar energy usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:59 IST
Revanth Reddy Unveils Rs One Lakh Crore Investment in Telangana's Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that over Rs one lakh crore has been spent by the Congress government to support farmers in the state. This funding has been utilized in loan waivers, procurement, and through the Rythu Bharosa investment support scheme.

Speaking at the Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University, Reddy highlighted the government's commitment to making agriculture profitable, aiming for Telangana to become a USD one trillion economy. This involves offering farmers technology transfers and incentives, along with Rs 17,000 annually on free power supply.

Addressing challenges posed by the opposition, Reddy accused the former BRS government of economically damaging the state with debt. Despite these challenges, he affirmed plans to disburse Rs 9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, promoting solar pumpsets for additional farmer income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025