P K Mishra's Dynamic Assessment of Gujarat's Key Infrastructure Projects

P K Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, undertook crucial site inspections and conducted high-level review meetings in Dholera and Lothal, Gujarat, on Monday. These assessments aligned with PM Modi's vision of fostering industrial and economic advancement, as per an official PMO release.

Mishra visited the under-construction Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway, spearheaded by the National Highways Authority of India. He showcased the highway's potential to slash travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera to a mere 45 minutes, emphasizing the necessity for its timely completion and adherence to global-quality standards. At Dholera Special Investment Region, he evaluated the progress of the Dholera International Airport, projecting that cargo operations would begin by October 2025 and urging seamless integration with the expressway.

In a comprehensive site inspection, Mishra reviewed Tata Electronics' Semiconductor Fabrication venture. He explored its capacity to produce chips for various electronic and automotive applications, while also overseeing social infrastructure projects like schools and hospitals by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited. He advocated for enhanced user experiences by incorporating stakeholder feedback. Mishra further chaired a detailed meeting with senior officials, reviewing pivotal projects like the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and the Dholera International Airport, reiterating the government's commitment to Dholera's development into a global-standard industrial city.

Mishra assessed the National Maritime Heritage Complex under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, directing meetings with key ministry officials and entities. He stressed the NMHC's role in honoring India's maritime past through research and curated exhibits, alongside highlighting environmental sustainability initiatives. He inspected Phase I-A construction and demanded its completion by August 2025.

