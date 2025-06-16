Uttar Pradesh CM Renames Bus Stands and Boosts Job Recruitment

In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that the Akbarpur bus stand in Ambedkar Nagar will be renamed Shravan Dham bus stand. The Tanda bus stand will also be renamed after the late Jai Ram Varma, signifying an initiative to honor the cultural and historical significance of Shravan Dham, as revealed during a public event in Ambedkar Nagar.

At the same event, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the complete revamp of the government job recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh, criticizing previous practices under the Samajwadi Party government where jobs were allegedly auctioned. Now, he assured, recruitment is conducted based on merit, providing equitable opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister further inaugurated and laid the foundation for 194 development projects totaling Rs 1,184 crore. Over 11,690 farmer families are set to benefit from Rs 500 crore distributed under the 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana'. Additionally, disaster-affected farmer families will receive Rs 5 lakh each, with funds being directly transferred to 431 families' bank accounts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence on Sunday underscored the ongoing distribution of appointment letters to Uttar Pradesh Police recruits.

