Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has pressed charges against Arif Anwar Hashmi, a former Samajwadi Party MLA, and his wife for their alleged involvement in a money laundering operation linked to illegal encroachment and deception.

According to an official statement by the agency, a prosecution complaint, which is akin to a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was submitted on Monday to a special court in Lucknow. Hashmi represented the Utraula assembly constituency for two consecutive terms from 2007 to 2017. The investigation was initiated following FIRs and chargesheets filed by Uttar Pradesh Police, accusing Hashmi and his associates of illegal encroachment, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

The ED highlighted significant and unexplained cash deposits in the bank accounts of Hashmi and his wife, stating these were inconsistent with their declared income sources. The couple allegedly generated Rs 8.24 crore through unlawful means, which has resulted in the attachment of their properties worth over Rs 8 crore in Balrampur, Lucknow, and Gonda districts.

