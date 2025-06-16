Left Menu

Jio BlackRock Launches Aladdin: A Game-Changer in Investment Analytics

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has introduced Aladdin, a unique investment analytics platform. The partnership aims to simplify and enhance investment strategies for Indian investors. SEBI recently granted the mutual fund a license, marking a new era in accessible investing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:41 IST
Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, a collaboration between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has unveiled Aladdin in India. This innovative platform, known for its investment analytics and risk management capabilities, marks a significant step in the mutual fund's journey to transform investment strategies.

The venture is a 50:50 joint enterprise, aiming to integrate Jio's digital focus with BlackRock's renowned global investment expertise. The mutual fund company asserts its commitment to making investing both simple and efficient for Indian investors.

With regulatory approvals secured, including the asset management license from SEBI, Jio BlackRock is poised to make robust investment options accessible and affordable. The introduction of Aladdin signifies the beginning of a new chapter in the Indian financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

