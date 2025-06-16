BJP Protests Vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's Ancestral Home in Bangladesh

In a display of escalating tensions, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists held a vigorous rally on Monday. They marched from Kolkata's bustling Sealdah Railway Station to the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, vehemently protesting the desecration of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh.

Led by prominent BJP figures such as Agnimitra Paul and Locket Chatterjee, the demonstrators sought accountability from the interim Bangladesh government, headed by Muhammad Yunus. The leaders accused the Yunus administration of failing to protect cultural symbols, voicing the need for immediate action to safeguard shared heritage.

Following the rally, Locket Chatterjee expressed dismay at the incident, highlighting the cross-border significance of Tagore's legacy. In response to these concerns, Deputy High Commission officials indicated that they would convey the issues to the Bangladeshi government and assess ongoing investigations into the matter.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul strongly criticized the political landscape in Bangladesh, drawing parallels with West Bengal's dynamics, and alleging that appeasement politics were at play. Fears were articulated about the diminishing Hindu population and the potential erasure of Tagore's influence.

Officials at the Deputy High Commission responded diplomatically, requesting thorough documentation to communicate with their government despite underlying visa tensions. The Ministry of External Affairs in India labeled the vandalism as 'a disgrace,' urging Bangladesh to act decisively against such extremist actions.

Condemning the desecration of the Rabindra Kutcherybari, a symbol of Tagore's enduring influence, the Indian government urged countermeasures against these acts. This call for action aims at preventing revised historical narratives and maintaining the region's syncretic cultural tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)