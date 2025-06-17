Sikh Leaders Condemn Khalistani Protests Ahead of G7 Summit
Damdami Taksal Spokesperson, Professor Sarchand Singh Khyala, and BR Ambedkar Study Circle's Satinder Singh, denounce anti-India protests by Khalistani groups before the G7 summit in Canada, asserting that such actions harm both Punjab and Canada. They commend PM Modi’s efforts for the Sikh community, including the establishment of Veer Bal Diwas.
- Country:
- India
Leading Sikh figures have voiced strong condemnation against the anti-India protests orchestrated by Khalistani groups just ahead of the G7 summit in Canada. Professor Sarchand Singh Khyala of the Damdami Taksal criticized the hostile rhetoric, emphasizing that these elements are propagating hatred and exploiting innocent children for their agenda.
Khyala expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives supporting the Sikh community, including honoring him with the Qaumi Seva Award by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The award reflects the contributions made by Modi in uplifting the Sikh community in recent years.
Satinder Singh of the BR Ambedkar Study Circle echoed the sentiments, highlighting Modi's role in celebrating Sikh history through events such as Veer Bal Diwas and the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. As Modi attends the 51st G7 Summit in Canada, these remarks underscore the growing ties between India and Canada despite recent tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Richard Marles' Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties with India and Beyond
Designing the Urban Future: How India Can Plan Growth That’s Productive and Inclusive
India's Strategic Outreaches: Dismantling Terror Ties
Embraer will look at procuring components, services from India: CEO Francisco Gomes Neto tells PTI.
Lot of opportunities in India in commercial, business, military aircraft, eVTOL segments: Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto.