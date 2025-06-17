Sikh Leaders Condemn Khalistani Protests Ahead of G7 Summit

Leading Sikh figures have voiced strong condemnation against the anti-India protests orchestrated by Khalistani groups just ahead of the G7 summit in Canada. Professor Sarchand Singh Khyala of the Damdami Taksal criticized the hostile rhetoric, emphasizing that these elements are propagating hatred and exploiting innocent children for their agenda.

Khyala expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives supporting the Sikh community, including honoring him with the Qaumi Seva Award by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The award reflects the contributions made by Modi in uplifting the Sikh community in recent years.

Satinder Singh of the BR Ambedkar Study Circle echoed the sentiments, highlighting Modi's role in celebrating Sikh history through events such as Veer Bal Diwas and the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. As Modi attends the 51st G7 Summit in Canada, these remarks underscore the growing ties between India and Canada despite recent tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)