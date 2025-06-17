Left Menu

Rajasthan's COVID Resurgence: 29 New Cases Reported

Rajasthan saw a surge in COVID-19 cases with 29 new infections, bringing the total to 456 this year. The highest numbers are in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur. With 251 active cases, the state's fight against the pandemic continues amid reports from multiple hospitals across various districts.

Rajasthan's COVID Resurgence: 29 New Cases Reported
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally for the year to 456. The infections have been reported across multiple hospitals, including Rajasthan Hospital, SPMC Bikaner, and AIIMS Jodhpur, reflecting a broad spread of the virus across the state.

The recent cases include a diverse age group with the youngest recorded as a 10-year-old female in Jaipur and the oldest a 75-year-old female also from Jaipur. The capital city remains the hardest hit with 14 new cases, contributing to its highest statewide case count of 283.

Other affected areas include Jodhpur, reporting eight new cases, and Udaipur with six. Kota, Karauli, and Chittorgarh also reported new infections. The state currently manages 251 active cases, 202 recoveries, and two fatalities in its latest public health challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

