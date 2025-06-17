Left Menu

Manipur Operations: A Week of Strategic Success

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local police forces, conducted successful joint operations across Manipur from June 8 to 15. These missions led to the apprehension of four individuals and the recovery of multiple weapons, explosives, and ammunition, underscoring security forces' dedication to ensuring peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:20 IST
Manipur Operations: A Week of Strategic Success
Security forces conduct joint operations to recover arms and ammunition in Manipur (Photo: Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to maintain peace in the region, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles engaged in intelligence-driven joint operations across various districts of Manipur, namely Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West, from June 8 to 15. This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, focused on neutralizing threats from hill and valley-based groups.

The operations yielded significant results, with the apprehension of four group members and the retrieval of an arsenal, including 23 weapons, 10 IEDs, grenades, and various ammunition. Notably, a search by Assam Rifles and BSF in the Mission Veng area of Moreh led to the discovery of improvised mortars on June 8.

Subsequent operations carried out by Assam Rifles and local police on June 12 in Thoubal and Churachandpur districts were equally fruitful, confiscating multiple firearms and explosives. The continued efforts culminated on June 14 and 15 with further seizures and arrests in Imphal East and Kakching. These operations reflect the security forces' unyielding dedication to safeguarding the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025