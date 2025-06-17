Manipur Operations: A Week of Strategic Success

In a concerted effort to maintain peace in the region, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles engaged in intelligence-driven joint operations across various districts of Manipur, namely Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West, from June 8 to 15. This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, focused on neutralizing threats from hill and valley-based groups.

The operations yielded significant results, with the apprehension of four group members and the retrieval of an arsenal, including 23 weapons, 10 IEDs, grenades, and various ammunition. Notably, a search by Assam Rifles and BSF in the Mission Veng area of Moreh led to the discovery of improvised mortars on June 8.

Subsequent operations carried out by Assam Rifles and local police on June 12 in Thoubal and Churachandpur districts were equally fruitful, confiscating multiple firearms and explosives. The continued efforts culminated on June 14 and 15 with further seizures and arrests in Imphal East and Kakching. These operations reflect the security forces' unyielding dedication to safeguarding the state.

