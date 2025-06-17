RAS Mains Unfold Amidst Strife, Mahesh Kumar Shines in NEET-UG

In an unexpected move, the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Mains Exam commenced in Jaipur and Ajmer despite recent civil disturbances, with thousands of candidates participating. Conducted across 48 centres in Jaipur and 29 in Ajmer, the examination will span two days, with authorities striving to maintain fairness and transparency.

An examinee expressed surprise over the decision not to delay the exam, given the ongoing turmoil. 'It was anticipated that the exams would be postponed due to the unrest over the past few days,' they remarked. Authorities, however, have implemented robust security measures, deploying additional police forces to all centres, ensuring stringent security protocols to thwart any attempts at malpractice.

On a different note, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended congratulations to Mahesh Kumar from Hanumangarh, who topped the NEET-UG 2025 examination nationwide, achieving the highest percentile of 99.9999547. In a social media post, Sharma lauded Kumar's achievement, underscoring the pride he brings to Rajasthan, and acknowledged the pivotal role of Kumar's parents in his success.

(With inputs from agencies.)