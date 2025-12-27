Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Photograph Involving Kerala CM

A Congress leader found himself at the center of controversy after sharing a photo deemed AI-generated that depicted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alongside Unnikrishnan Potty, an individual implicated in the Sabarimala gold case. The police apprehended N Subarahmanian, a key Congress figure, registering a case against him before releasing him on bail.

The situation escalated as Congress activists staged a protest, labeling the police's actions illegal. The allegations come amidst growing tensions, with the Congress accusing the government of targeting dissent and limiting freedom of expression. The arrest occurred despite the use of only bailable offenses against Subarahmanian.

Adding to the turmoil, opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the ruling CPI(M), accusing it of employing AI tools for fake campaigns. He vehemently opposed any intimidation tactics, asserting that Kerala's democratic fabric would not be unraveled by such governmental measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)