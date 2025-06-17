Left Menu

India Gears Up for 11th International Yoga Day with Nationwide Activities

As preparations intensify for the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, cities across India, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and the national venue Visakhapatnam, conduct yoga sessions and meetings. Prominent figures like Rajasthan Speaker endorse yoga's benefits, praising PM Modi for promoting the practice globally.

People perform yoga at Namo ghat ahead of the International Yoga Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Early Tuesday morning, Namo Ghat in Varanasi became a peaceful hub of activity as people gathered to perform yoga, marking the buildup to the 11th International Yoga Day, scheduled for June 21. A backdrop of serene riverbanks saw participants engage in stretches and breathing exercises, setting a calming start to their day.

On Monday, in a parallel effort, the district administration held a yoga session in Prayagraj at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, where participants practiced diverse yoga poses. Beyond these local sessions, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani highlighted yoga's health advantages, encouraging daily practice and expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating yoga's global profile. His remarks were shared during a rehearsal at the Rajasthan Assembly.

In advance of this year's main celebrations in Visakhapatnam, a thorough field inspection was conducted. Senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, including Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Special Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, led a review at key sites. These included RK Beach and Andhra University, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of yoga as a widespread movement. Since its inception in 2015, PM Modi has symbolically led International Yoga Day from iconic locations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

