Global Tensions Trigger Market Volatility Amid Escalating Conflicts
Global markets face volatility as Israel-Iran conflict escalates. Stocks slide, oil prices rise, and safe-haven assets fluctuate. The Bank of Japan slows bond tapering. U.S. President Trump, amid Group of Seven discussions, urges evacuation and prepares the National Security Council for potential actions as global economies brace uncertainty.
Global financial markets took a hit Tuesday as rising tensions in the Israel-Iran conflict alarmed investors, prompting fears of an escalating regional crisis. Stocks fell sharply, with S&P 500 futures losing 0.4% and European stocks dropping 0.7%, while crude oil prices climbed by 0.7% to approximately $73 per barrel.
U.S. President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran and cut short his participation in the Group of Seven summit in Canada, signaling serious concern. A report suggested Trump had the National Security Council on high alert. Investors flocked to safer assets like U.S. Treasuries and gold amid the growing uncertainty.
In monetary policy matters, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its short-term interest rates at 0.5% while adjusting its bond tapering approach, a move anticipated by markets. This direction by central banks comes as economies worldwide brace for impacts from geopolitical turmoil and trade negotiations under President Trump's volatile tariff strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Billionaire Bust-Up: Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk
Political Feud: Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Crossroads
PM Modi silent on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India, Pakistan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nalanda.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Clash of Titans in Politics
Tensions Flare: Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump in Social Media Spat