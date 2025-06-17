DNA Success: 144 Victims Identified in Air India Crash
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that DNA samples have confirmed the identities of 144 victims of the Air India crash. Efforts were made by FSL and NFSU teams. Meanwhile, survivor Vishwas is stable and improving. The crash claimed 241 lives, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has confirmed that DNA samples from 144 victims of the Air India plane crash have been matched successfully. This announcement came via a post on social media platform X, detailing the progress of identification efforts.
Collaborative efforts by teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) have played a crucial role in the DNA matches. Earlier updates noted that DNA from 125 victims had been identified, and 124 families contacted. The remains of 83 victims have been returned to their families.
Amidst these developments, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi reported that four students from BJ Medical College perished in the crash. In contrast, the sole survivor, Vishwas, remains in stable condition. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, resulting in 241 fatalities, including ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
(With inputs from agencies.)
