Cashback Bonanza: RuPay JCB Offers 25% Off in Asia!

RuPay has unveiled a compelling cashback offer in collaboration with JCB International Co Ltd, targeting their RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders.

The initiative promises a 25% cashback on Point of Sale (POS) transactions across eight Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, valid until August 31, 2025.

To avail of this offer, cardholders must complete at least two transactions in these countries. Each transaction can earn them up to Rs 1,500 in cashback, with a cumulative cap of Rs 15,000 per card through the offer's duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)