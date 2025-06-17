Cashback Bonanza: RuPay JCB Offers 25% Off in Asia!
RuPay has teamed up with JCB International Co Ltd to introduce a 25% cashback offer for RuPay JCB cardholders making purchases in eight Asian nations. The promotion, running until August 31, 2025, requires a minimum of two transactions and offers a maximum cashback of Rs 1,500 per transaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:28 IST
- Country:
- India
RuPay has unveiled a compelling cashback offer in collaboration with JCB International Co Ltd, targeting their RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders.
The initiative promises a 25% cashback on Point of Sale (POS) transactions across eight Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, valid until August 31, 2025.
To avail of this offer, cardholders must complete at least two transactions in these countries. Each transaction can earn them up to Rs 1,500 in cashback, with a cumulative cap of Rs 15,000 per card through the offer's duration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RuPay
- JCB
- cardholders
- cashback
- Asia
- transactions
- offers
- credit card
- debit card
- purchases
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Richard Marles' Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties with India and Beyond
Top Highlights from Asian Football Leagues
Global Trade Tensions Rise: Steel and Aluminium Tariffs Impact Asian Exporters
Bridging Vision with Action: A Report from the Europe-Asia Economic Summit
Tamil Nadu Offers Aid to Displaced Madrasi Camp Residents in Delhi