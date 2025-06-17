Left Menu

Cashback Bonanza: RuPay JCB Offers 25% Off in Asia!

RuPay has teamed up with JCB International Co Ltd to introduce a 25% cashback offer for RuPay JCB cardholders making purchases in eight Asian nations. The promotion, running until August 31, 2025, requires a minimum of two transactions and offers a maximum cashback of Rs 1,500 per transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:28 IST
Cashback Bonanza: RuPay JCB Offers 25% Off in Asia!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RuPay has unveiled a compelling cashback offer in collaboration with JCB International Co Ltd, targeting their RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders.

The initiative promises a 25% cashback on Point of Sale (POS) transactions across eight Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, valid until August 31, 2025.

To avail of this offer, cardholders must complete at least two transactions in these countries. Each transaction can earn them up to Rs 1,500 in cashback, with a cumulative cap of Rs 15,000 per card through the offer's duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025