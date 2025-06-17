The Anganwadi: A Sanctuary for Women in Indore's Sethi Nagar

In the heart of Indore's Sethi Nagar, an anganwadi is quietly redefining its role in the community, transforming from a child-focused centre to a vital support system for women. Every Tuesday, local women come to share their personal stories, find solidarity, and access essential resources.

Initially designed to serve children under six and pregnant women, the anganwadi now provides a safe space for women to discuss taboo topics such as domestic violence, financial strain, and menstruation-related health issues. This evolution is credited to the dedication of workers like Renuka Yadav and Chandana Malvi, who offer guidance and connect women to relevant authorities when needed.

The centre's impact extends beyond emotional support; it has enabled mothers to seek treatment for malnourished children and helped others access financial aid schemes. Despite its successes, the anganwadi's role as a women's support hub remains largely unrecognized in official policy, yet it continues to be a lifeline for many in the area.

