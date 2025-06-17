U.S.-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict

Amid intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire for a 'real end' to the nuclear issue with Iran. This coincides with the persistence of air raids for a fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of potentially facing the same fate as Saddam Hussein, urging an end to missile attacks on Israeli citizens. Trump, after returning from the Group of Seven summit, suggested that a U.S. delegation might engage with Iran diplomatically.

World leaders convening at the summit emphasized the necessity for de-escalation, identifying Iran as a regional destabilizing force. The conflict has triggered concerns over global oil supply, with significant military actions reported, including airstrikes damaging Iran's nuclear facilities and significant military casualties on both sides.