Quadria Group Launches $300 Million HealthQuad Fund III

The Quadria Group has launched HealthQuad Fund III, targeting a $300 million raise, including a greenshoe option. This fund succeeds Funds I and II, which supported over 18 healthcare companies. Fund III aims to invest in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, enhancing health innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:29 IST
Quadria Group, a private equity firm, has unveiled its latest venture, HealthQuad Fund III, with ambitious goals to raise $300 million, incorporating a $100 million greenshoe option. This new fund follows the success of Funds I and II, which have backed 18 healthcare companies, including Qure.ai and Medikabazaar.

Aiming to continue its momentum, Quadria Group retains key investment committee members while expanding its team to enhance its portfolio impact. The company emphasizes India's appealing investment landscape, citing digital growth and unmet healthcare needs as key drivers.

Co-founder Amit Varma highlighted that Fund III's full ownership and leadership expansion position the group to deliver significant cross-regional benefits for portfolio companies in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, creating a platform for unprecedented health innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

