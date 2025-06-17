Maharashtra's Bold AI Push in Agriculture: Navigating the Digital Farming Frontier

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards the digital future of agriculture by approving the Maharashtra Agriculture-Artificial Intelligence MahaAgri-AI Policy for 2025-2029. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet meeting highlighted the importance of integrating AI and other emerging technologies into the agricultural framework.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, the policy intends to implement sustainable and scalable solutions using AI, Generative AI, IoTs, drones, and other technologies. The move aims to advance projects like Agristack, MahaVedh, and AgMarkNet, supported by a three-tier administrative structure and an allocated fund of Rs 500 crore for the first three years.

This initiative is set to create an AI and agritech hub, enhancing farmer-centric usage of technology and supporting start-ups, private companies, and research institutions. With a dedicated Artificial Intelligence and Agritech Innovation Centre, Maharashtra aims to lead the way in digital agricultural innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)