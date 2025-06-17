Maharashtra's Bold AI Push in Agriculture: Navigating the Digital Farming Frontier
The Maharashtra cabinet approved the Maharashtra Agriculture-Artificial Intelligence MahaAgri-AI Policy 2025-2029. This policy aims to integrate AI and other emerging technologies within the agriculture sector to foster innovation, research, and sustainable practices, positioning Maharashtra at the leading edge of digital agricultural transformation.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards the digital future of agriculture by approving the Maharashtra Agriculture-Artificial Intelligence MahaAgri-AI Policy for 2025-2029. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet meeting highlighted the importance of integrating AI and other emerging technologies into the agricultural framework.
According to a statement from the chief minister's office, the policy intends to implement sustainable and scalable solutions using AI, Generative AI, IoTs, drones, and other technologies. The move aims to advance projects like Agristack, MahaVedh, and AgMarkNet, supported by a three-tier administrative structure and an allocated fund of Rs 500 crore for the first three years.
This initiative is set to create an AI and agritech hub, enhancing farmer-centric usage of technology and supporting start-ups, private companies, and research institutions. With a dedicated Artificial Intelligence and Agritech Innovation Centre, Maharashtra aims to lead the way in digital agricultural innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has moved dramatically from just outsourcing to being tech, innovation hub: Virgin Atlantic CEO
Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab and Skilling Platform aims to skill 10,000 students across Goa in emerging technologies
KFintech Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Brand Renovation
Breaking New Ground in Innovation, Setting Sail from Hong Kong -- A Preview of the International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum of Boao Forum for Asia 2025 Hong Kong Conference
AI-powered trade, innovation deepen China-ASEAN ties