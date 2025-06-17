Stability Amid Turbulence: Qatar's Gas Operations Unfazed by Regional Tensions

Despite an Israeli airstrike on the South Pars field, Qatar reports that its gas production continues without disruption, assuring stakeholders globally of steady supply. Concerns linger as gas prices react to ongoing regional tensions.

Tankers are taking precautions, waiting to enter the Strait of Hormuz to avoid potential risks. QatarEnergy remains vigilant and responsive, closely monitoring shipping logistics and production impacts.

Global markets have felt the strain as LNG prices climb. Regional disputes between Israel and Iran continue to influence global energy dynamics and pose challenges to the stability of critical gas supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)