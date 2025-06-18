Left Menu

Market Tensions Spike as Trump Exits G7 Summit Early

Markets dipped as oil prices rose following President Trump's early departure from the G7 Summit, amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions. Anticipation surrounds central bank interest rate decisions, with implications for global trade and economic growth. Investors remain cautious, with U.S. Treasury yields and stock indexes under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:06 IST
Market Tensions Spike as Trump Exits G7 Summit Early
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Markets stumbled, and oil prices climbed on Tuesday as President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit early, citing escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors were left on edge, awaiting key interest rate decisions from major central banks this week.

Trump's abrupt departure curbed market optimism for progress on trade agreements, particularly concerning new tariffs on allies. Eric Sterner of Apollon Wealth Management noted the market's anxiety, given Trump's actions and the intensifying Middle Eastern conflict.

U.S. crude closed up 4.46% at $74.97 per barrel. Meanwhile, stocks continued their downward trajectory with major indices like the Dow and S&P 500 registering losses. Attention turns to central banks for signals about potential interest rate cuts to alleviate market strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025