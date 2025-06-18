Market Tensions Spike as Trump Exits G7 Summit Early

Markets stumbled, and oil prices climbed on Tuesday as President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit early, citing escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors were left on edge, awaiting key interest rate decisions from major central banks this week.

Trump's abrupt departure curbed market optimism for progress on trade agreements, particularly concerning new tariffs on allies. Eric Sterner of Apollon Wealth Management noted the market's anxiety, given Trump's actions and the intensifying Middle Eastern conflict.

U.S. crude closed up 4.46% at $74.97 per barrel. Meanwhile, stocks continued their downward trajectory with major indices like the Dow and S&P 500 registering losses. Attention turns to central banks for signals about potential interest rate cuts to alleviate market strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)