Ramzan Surge: Date Sales Skyrocket Across City Markets

With the holy month of Ramzan underway, Muslims across the country are following the tradition of breaking their fasts with dates, a practice deeply rooted in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, leading to a significant surge in sales of the fruit in city markets.

The price of dates ranges from Rs 80 to a staggering Rs 2,200 per kg, reflecting both religious significance and nutritional value. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the shahi imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, emphasized the spiritual merits of breaking fasts with dates and mentioned that it was among the Prophet's favored fruits. This period sees Muslims striving to include dates as part of their 'Iftar' meal.

Market vendors have reported an 80% increase in date sales with the commencement of the Islamic holy month. From East Delhi to Azadpur Mandi, the choice of dates spans various qualities and origins, including premium varieties such as Medjoul from Medina and Jordan. Nutritionists like Nidhi Sahay from Medanta Hospital underscore the health benefits, highlighting dates as a source of instant energy, vital nutrients, and heart-protective antioxidants.