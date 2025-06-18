Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Gears Up for World-Record Yoga Event with PM Modi

In anticipation of the International Yoga Day, Visakhapatnam is organizing a record-breaking yoga event featuring over 2.5 lakh participants, including PM Modi. The Andhra Pradesh government is making extensive preparations for the event, which is expected to draw a record crowd of five lakh people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:14 IST
Visakhapatnam Gears Up for World-Record Yoga Event with PM Modi
Ministry of Ayush organises Yoga Mahakumbh event in New Delhi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Visakhapatnam is poised to host an unprecedented yoga event as part of International Yoga Day celebrations, featuring the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This large-scale gathering is expected to see over 2.5 lakh individuals uniting for a single yoga session along the city's scenic 27-kilometer coastal road, aiming to set a new world record.

Ahead of the event, a high-level review meeting was held at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam, attended by key government officials and ministers. Discussions focused on finalizing plans to accommodate the expected inflow of participants, which could reach up to five lakh, according to estimates provided by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha during a press briefing.

Security measures for the massive assembly are stringent, with 326 compartments prepared for participant accommodation and over 2,000 CCTV cameras installed to monitor crowd movements. The event underscores the commitment of the Andhra Pradesh state government to elevate the region's health standards through the practice of yoga, as articulated by Home Minister Anitha, highlighting yoga as a vital gift from India to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025