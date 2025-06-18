Visakhapatnam Gears Up for World-Record Yoga Event with PM Modi

The city of Visakhapatnam is poised to host an unprecedented yoga event as part of International Yoga Day celebrations, featuring the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This large-scale gathering is expected to see over 2.5 lakh individuals uniting for a single yoga session along the city's scenic 27-kilometer coastal road, aiming to set a new world record.

Ahead of the event, a high-level review meeting was held at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam, attended by key government officials and ministers. Discussions focused on finalizing plans to accommodate the expected inflow of participants, which could reach up to five lakh, according to estimates provided by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha during a press briefing.

Security measures for the massive assembly are stringent, with 326 compartments prepared for participant accommodation and over 2,000 CCTV cameras installed to monitor crowd movements. The event underscores the commitment of the Andhra Pradesh state government to elevate the region's health standards through the practice of yoga, as articulated by Home Minister Anitha, highlighting yoga as a vital gift from India to the world.

