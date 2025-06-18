Historic Return of Hajj Pilgrims: Warm Welcome at Indian Airports

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the inaugural group of Hajj pilgrims as they landed at Srinagar airport. These 164 pilgrims, comprising 81 women and 83 men, joyfully returned from their sacred Hajj 2025 journey to Jaipur, received by officials, Hajj committee members, and family.

Arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the first of 17 scheduled flights landed, each accommodating 165 passengers. Fattu Khan from Alwar voiced his satisfaction with the flight arrangements, highlighting excellent air conditioning amidst anticipated Saudi heat.

Another pilgrim expressed gratification for the received amenities, and several prayed for global and national peace amid Iran-Israel tensions. Separately, Lucknow airport officials reported swift action preventing damage following smoke detection in a Saudia Airlines plane. Over 1,22,518 pilgrims journeyed for Hajj 2025 between June 4 and June 9.

