Mizoram's Agricultural Revamp: Areca Nut Processing Boost
Mizoram is establishing areca nut processing units in Kolasib and Mamit districts to boost agriculture. The state government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, emphasizes effective work execution and promotes the planting of cash crops like coffee and rubber with support from the North Eastern Council.
The Mizoram government is making significant strides in agriculture by setting up areca nut processing units in the Kolasib and Mamit districts. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, at a recent meeting, underscored the importance of active government participation in developmental initiatives, especially in enhancing the agricultural landscape.
Lalsangliana, Secretary of the Land Resources Department, provided an update on various schemes, highlighting the establishment of processing units with financial backing from the North Eastern Council. The state is focusing on cash crops like rubber and coffee and is stopping the grading of broomsticks due to challenges faced by farmers.
Plans to promote coffee cultivation and provide subsidized rubber rolling machines are underway. The government is also purchasing key cash crops such as ginger, turmeric, and the Mizo chilli to support farmers, reflecting a robust commitment to revitalizing Mizoram's agricultural sector.
