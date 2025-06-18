National Green Tribunal Acts to Save Polluted Velachery Lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has responded decisively after a media report shed light on the deteriorating condition of a lake near Perumal Koil Street in Chennai's Velachery area. The lake, plagued by pollution and sewage, has prompted the Tribunal to demand accountability from city authorities.

The lake, located off Velachery's 100-feet road, has turned into a health hazard, becoming a mosquito breeding ground and producing a strong stench that affects around 50 nearby households. Contaminated with waste and algae, the lake poses serious environmental and public health risks.

Local residents have pointed fingers at the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) for the worsening state of the lake, claiming that improperly laid sewage pipelines are continuously releasing untreated wastewater. A civic worker reportedly found four pipes directly discharging sewage into the lake during a cleanup operation.

Authorities, however, partially blame pollution on illegal encroachments around the lake, which they say hamper maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. In light of these issues, the NGT has applied environmental protection laws and issued notices to responsible departments including Metrowater and municipal agencies.

The Southern Bench of the NGT in Chennai has set a hearing date for August 7, 2025, to address the pressing situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)