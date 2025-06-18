Market Tension: Fed Decision Looms Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve decision while the Israel-Iran conflict intensified. The Fed is expected to maintain interest rates, with investors focusing on Chair Jerome Powell's insights. Rising geopolitical tensions and economic concerns loom large over markets, impacting investor sentiment and movement.
On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures saw marginal gains as the Federal Reserve prepared to announce its monetary policy decision. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions heightened in the Middle East as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its sixth day with fresh missile exchanges.
As the Federal Reserve convened, investors anticipated no change in interest rates, with predictions pegging them at 4.25%-4.5%. The attention is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement, as market participants seek clues on tackling persistent inflationary pressures that challenge the central bank's objectives.
The ongoing Middle Eastern conflict injects a layer of unpredictability into the markets, potentially dragging the U.S. into the fray. Traders plan for potential rate adjustments by 2025 amidst the volatile mix of global politics and economic signals. Meanwhile, stock movements reflected premarket gains in major indices and key company shares like Tesla and stablecoin issuer Circle Internet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
