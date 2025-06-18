Left Menu

HDFC Bank's CEO Challenges Fraud Allegations in Bombay High Court

HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan seeks to quash an FIR in the Bombay High Court concerning financial fraud allegations by the Lilavati Trust. The complaint accuses Jagdishan of receiving Rs 2.05 crore from misappropriated funds, with further claims of CSR funds being used to obstruct justice.

HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR tied to fraud allegations initiated by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

The FIR is based on a magistrate's directive for police to probe these financial wrongdoing accusations, involving a claim of a Rs 2.05 crore gain by Jagdishan.

Furthermore, the Trust alleges a misuse of Rs 1.5 crore in CSR funds to impede justice, while the bank refutes these charges as baseless.

