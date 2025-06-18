HDFC Bank's CEO Challenges Fraud Allegations in Bombay High Court

HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR tied to fraud allegations initiated by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

The FIR is based on a magistrate's directive for police to probe these financial wrongdoing accusations, involving a claim of a Rs 2.05 crore gain by Jagdishan.

Furthermore, the Trust alleges a misuse of Rs 1.5 crore in CSR funds to impede justice, while the bank refutes these charges as baseless.

