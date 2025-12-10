Bombay High Court Probes Allegations of Protecting Deputy CM's Son

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns about possible police favoritism towards Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a controversial land deal investigation.

Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned why Parth Pawar wasn't named in an FIR concerning an illicit land transaction worth Rs 300 crore. The transaction involved government land sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth is a major partner.

The case has sparked political uproar, with allegations of shielding Parth and mishandling the investigation. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar insists that his son was unaware of the land's legal status and that the transaction has been cancelled.

(With inputs from agencies.)