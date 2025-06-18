Left Menu

Modi's Call with Trump Sparks Controversy Over Pakistan Invitation

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the need to announce Prime Minister Modi's call with President Trump, emphasizing self-evident diplomacy. Rai condemned Trump's invitation to Pakistan's Field Marshal. Modi reiterated India's refusal of US mediation with Pakistan, clarifying no discussions on a US-India trade deal or mediation occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the emphasis on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, suggesting such diplomatic interactions should be self-evident and not explicitly stated. Rai further condemned the decision by Trump to invite Pakistan's Field Marshal, labeling it "nothing more shameful."

Sharing insights with ANI, Rai remarked, "When you must declare Modi and Trump's communication, it appears as mere justification." The recent call took place during the G7 Summit in Canada, as Modi reportedly briefed Trump on India's Operation Sindoor and reiterated India's stance against unsolicited mediation concerning Pakistan, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Misri reaffirmed Modi's message to Trump, stressing India's consistent policy against US mediation in Indo-Pak issues, and clarified that matters like India-US trade deals were untouched topics. The remarks come amid Trump's past assertions of leveraging trade negotiations for pacifying tensions between India and Pakistan.

