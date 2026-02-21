Left Menu

MDMK Gears Up for Seat-Sharing Talks with DMK Ahead of 2026 Election

The MDMK, led by Vaiko, announced the formation of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly election. The committee includes Arjuna Raj, M Senthildeepan, Su Jeevan, and V Seshan. These discussions are part of the Secular Progressive Alliance strategy.

The Vaiko-led MDMK announced on Saturday its strategy for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

A four-member committee has been established to discuss seat-sharing with the DMK within the Secular Progressive Alliance.

Committee members Arjuna Raj, M Senthildeepan, Su Jeevan, and V Seshan will represent MDMK in these crucial talks.

