PM Modi's Triumphant Visit to Canada's G7 Summit Strengthens International Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada for the G7 summit is hailed as a success, boosting India-Canada diplomatic relations. Highlighting energy security and sustainability, Modi emphasized India's commitment to global peace and prosperity. The visit featured key discussions on diverse global issues and engagement with the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:34 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada for the G7 summit, declaring it a 'huge success' for India. Speaking to ANI, Sandhu noted the Canadian Prime Minister's acknowledgment of India as a major power of the global south, marking a new chapter in India-Canada relations.

PM Modi, invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, attended the G7 summit held in Kananaskis, describing the visit as 'productive' with fruitful discussions on various global issues. 'Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit,' Modi remarked in a post on X.

During the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit, Modi addressed energy security, highlighting its significance as a major challenge. India's approach to energy security is based on principles like availability and affordability. Modi emphasized India's progress in sustainability through global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and called for international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

