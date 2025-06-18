PM Modi's Triumphant Visit to Canada's G7 Summit Strengthens International Relations

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada for the G7 summit, declaring it a 'huge success' for India. Speaking to ANI, Sandhu noted the Canadian Prime Minister's acknowledgment of India as a major power of the global south, marking a new chapter in India-Canada relations.

PM Modi, invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, attended the G7 summit held in Kananaskis, describing the visit as 'productive' with fruitful discussions on various global issues. 'Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit,' Modi remarked in a post on X.

During the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit, Modi addressed energy security, highlighting its significance as a major challenge. India's approach to energy security is based on principles like availability and affordability. Modi emphasized India's progress in sustainability through global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and called for international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)