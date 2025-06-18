Supreme Court Verdict Shifts Regulatory Power in Nuclear Waste Licensing Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a landmark decision affirming the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities, marking a significant shift in the regulatory landscape. The ruling, decided by a 6-3 majority, reversed a previous decision by a lower court that had declared an NRC-awarded license unlawful.

Central to the case was a license issued in 2021 by the NRC to Interim Storage Partners, a joint venture between Orano and Waste Control Specialists, to operate a facility in Texas. This license was contested by oil and gas interests and environmental groups citing potential risks, leading to a complex legal battle that traversed up to the Supreme Court.

The verdict not only underscores the authority given to federal agencies by Congress but also highlights the ongoing struggle over how nuclear waste is managed in the U.S. While the Supreme Court ruling is pivotal, it raises questions about environmental safety and the future of federal regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)