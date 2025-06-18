Sanitary Napkin Access Crisis in Bihar Schools: Alka Lamba Highlights Stark Reality

The All India Mahila Congress raised serious concerns on Wednesday, revealing that only 350 of approximately 40,000 schools in Bihar have the means to provide sanitary napkins.

According to Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba, these findings, derived from a survey, highlight a critical gap in menstrual hygiene management for girls in the state, with 80% reportedly lacking access to sanitary products during menstruation.

In response, the organization has set up sanitary vending machines in Begusarai, Vaishali, and Delhi under the 'Priyadarshini Udaan Project', employing 50 women. Lamba announced plans to distribute sanitary pads to 25,000 women coinciding with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)