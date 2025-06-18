Left Menu

Sanitary Napkin Access Crisis in Bihar Schools: Alka Lamba Highlights Stark Reality

The All India Mahila Congress claimed in a survey that only 350 out of about 40,000 schools in Bihar have sanitary napkin facilities, leaving 80% of girls without access. Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba announced the distribution of sanitary pads to 25,000 women in Bihar on Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:55 IST
The All India Mahila Congress raised serious concerns on Wednesday, revealing that only 350 of approximately 40,000 schools in Bihar have the means to provide sanitary napkins.

According to Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba, these findings, derived from a survey, highlight a critical gap in menstrual hygiene management for girls in the state, with 80% reportedly lacking access to sanitary products during menstruation.

In response, the organization has set up sanitary vending machines in Begusarai, Vaishali, and Delhi under the 'Priyadarshini Udaan Project', employing 50 women. Lamba announced plans to distribute sanitary pads to 25,000 women coinciding with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

