India's Energy Reserves Steady Amidst Global Tensions

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassures India's energy stability amid Israel-Iran tensions, highlighting adequate petrol, diesel reserves, and promising potential in the Andaman Sea exploration, which could bolster economic and energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:32 IST
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of rising tensions between Israel and Iran, India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has assured citizens of the nation's robust energy reserves. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Puri confirmed that India possesses ample petrol and diesel reserves, ensuring stability for the upcoming months.

Puri addressed concerns about possible oil and gas shortages due to the conflict, emphasizing India's energy policy centered on availability, affordability, and sustainability. 'There will be no shortage of crude oil,' he stated, highlighting that over the past three years, petrol and diesel prices have decreased rather than increased, and India has made strategic price cuts in the past to stabilize the market.

Additionally, Puri revealed promising developments regarding potential oil and gas reserves in the Andaman Sea, comparable to Guyana's significant finds. The exploration could dramatically boost India's energy independence, reduce import reliance, and enhance economic growth amidst international uncertainties like the Israel-Iran situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

