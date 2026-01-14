Left Menu

Ukraine Defies Russian Attacks, Ensures Uninterrupted Gas Supply

Despite ongoing Russian assaults on its energy sector, Ukraine pledges not to restrict gas supplies to its citizens and businesses. Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi dismissed rumors of impending restrictions and highlighted Ukraine’s increased gas imports. Ukraine is also working on restoring its damaged domestic gas infrastructure.

  • Ukraine

Amid relentless Russian strikes aimed at crippling its energy sector, Ukraine has vowed to maintain continuous gas supplies to its population and industries. The state energy company Naftogaz's head, Sergii Koretskyi, reassured that no restrictions are planned despite ongoing infrastructure attacks.

Koretskyi's statement came in response to rumors circulating on Telegram that claimed restrictions were being enforced. The gas chief emphatically denied these claims, stating that the energy minister's initial plans were merely precautionary measures.

As Ukraine faces the daunting task of rebuilding its energy resources, former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal takes on the role of energy minister, addressing the urgent need to restore domestic gas production and infrastructure to ensure energy security amid heightened imports.

