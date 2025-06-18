Left Menu

India Fortifies Energy Resilience with Mangaluru's New LPG Cavern

India's largest underground LPG storage facility in Mangaluru has cleared the Cavern Acceptance Test, marking its readiness for operations. Developed by Megha Engineering, this 80,000 metric-tonne capacity facility aims to enhance the nation’s energy resilience during supply disruptions. It's linked to a new pipeline for seamless LPG import and distribution.

Updated: 18-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:17 IST
India's newest and largest underground LPG storage facility, located in Mangaluru, has successfully passed the Cavern Acceptance Test (CAT), officially confirming its structural soundness and operational readiness, according to officials.

Constructed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd under the guidance of the central government, the month-long testing spanned from May 9 to June 6. The cavern is situated 500 metres underground in solid rock and boasts a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, said company sources.

This facility, the first in the area dedicated to LPG, enhances India's energy security, particularly during supply crises. An innovative pipeline network connected to a new floating jetty further ensures efficient LPG import and transfer, said the officials, heralding a new era for regional energy distribution.

