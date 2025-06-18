Uttarakhand's Pilgrimage Push: Economic Revival through Spiritual Tourism

Uttarakhand is witnessing a surge in economic activities fueled by a strategic emphasis on tourism and pilgrimage, as outlined by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He reiterated the need to enhance infrastructure across the state's sacred sites, underscoring the unique spiritual stature of Uttarakhand, often referred to as 'Devbhoomi.'

The Chardham Yatra alone has attracted approximately 32 lakh devotees this year, with overall registrations for the journey and Hemkund Sahib surpassing a staggering 44 lakh. This uptick in pilgrim numbers is sparking economic vibrancy along the routes, benefiting local communities extensively.

Beyond the primary circuits, less frequented temples such as the Kartikeya Swami Temple and the Jagannath Temple are also seeing increased footfall, contributing to economic diversification. The rise in visitors is reviving ancillary sectors like hospitality and transport, thereby enhancing livelihoods across the region.

