Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Pilgrimage Push: Economic Revival through Spiritual Tourism

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes bolstering tourism and pilgrimage in Uttarakhand to drive economic growth. With record pilgrim numbers to the state's temples, the strategy aims to expand economic activities beyond traditional routes, significantly boosting regional development by attracting visitors to lesser-known spiritual sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:47 IST
Uttarakhand's Pilgrimage Push: Economic Revival through Spiritual Tourism
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand is witnessing a surge in economic activities fueled by a strategic emphasis on tourism and pilgrimage, as outlined by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He reiterated the need to enhance infrastructure across the state's sacred sites, underscoring the unique spiritual stature of Uttarakhand, often referred to as 'Devbhoomi.'

The Chardham Yatra alone has attracted approximately 32 lakh devotees this year, with overall registrations for the journey and Hemkund Sahib surpassing a staggering 44 lakh. This uptick in pilgrim numbers is sparking economic vibrancy along the routes, benefiting local communities extensively.

Beyond the primary circuits, less frequented temples such as the Kartikeya Swami Temple and the Jagannath Temple are also seeing increased footfall, contributing to economic diversification. The rise in visitors is reviving ancillary sectors like hospitality and transport, thereby enhancing livelihoods across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025