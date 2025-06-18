Left Menu

ECI Revolutionizes EPIC Delivery with New 15-Day SOP

The Election Commission of India has launched a new SOP enabling the delivery of Electors Photo Identity Cards within 15 days of electoral roll updates. The system includes real-time tracking and SMS alerts for electors, and integrates with the ECINet platform for enhanced efficiency and security.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a groundbreaking Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at accelerating the delivery of Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to electors within a mere 15 days of updates made to the electoral rolls. This move, announced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reflects the ECI's commitment to enhancing convenience for the electorate.

The newly established system facilitates real-time tracking of each phase—from EPIC generation by the Electoral Registration Officer to its delivery through the Department of Posts. Electors will be kept in the loop via SMS notifications, ensuring they remain informed about their EPIC's status. The technological backbone of this initiative is a dedicated IT module integrated into the ECI's ECINet platform, replacing the current system with a streamlined workflow interfacing with the Department of Posts' API for seamless operation. This effort underscores the ECI's dedication to superior service delivery while safeguarding data integrity.

The ECI remains focused on providing prompt and efficient electoral services, having implemented several initiatives for the benefit of electors in recent months, as noted in the official release.

