Vinay Razdan Steps Down as HDFC Bank's HR Chief

In a significant development, HDFC Bank's Chief Human Resource Officer, Vinay Razdan, has stepped down from his position. The bank announced his resignation on Wednesday, effective from the close of business hours on June 18, 2025.

The move was confirmed through a regulatory filing, highlighting a pivotal change in the bank's human resources leadership.

Despite confirming the resignation, HDFC Bank has chosen not to disclose the reasons behind Razdan's departure, leaving room for industry speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)