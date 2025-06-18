Left Menu

Delhi Police Officers Face Prosecution in Embezzlement Scandal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the prosecution of two Delhi Police officials involved in an embezzlement case. The officers, accused of forgery and financial mismanagement within the Licensing Unit, face potential disciplinary action pending prosecution results. Investigations highlight systematic fraud at Arms License Renewal Counter No. 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:07 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has authorized the prosecution of two Delhi Police officers embroiled in an embezzlement scandal. This decision, announced on Wednesday, was made under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, paving the way for legal proceedings against Head Constable Rakesh Sharma and Constable Khushi Ram.

The case, managed by the Economic Offences Wing, dates back to 2018 and involves serious charges including embezzlement and forgery. Initial investigations revealed financial discrepancies related to license fees within the Licensing Unit, pointing to potential misconduct from these officers. Pending the outcome of the prosecution, disciplinary actions are also being considered.

The inquiry disclosed that instead of using official systems, fake receipts were issued, leading to a significant revenue loss. This occurred mainly between September 2016 and February 2018, with forged receipts noted predominantly at Counter No. 2, casting suspicions of collusion between Sharma and Ram. With forensic reports supporting these claims, the Home Department has recognized conspiracy charges against the officers despite ongoing requests for further examination by the Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

