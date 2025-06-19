Left Menu

The Power Struggle: Redeia and Spain's Massive Blackout

Spanish grid operator Redeia clashes with government over April blackout blame. Redeia attributes the fault to conventional power plants' failure in voltage control, as opposed to government claims of their miscalculation. Aelec and Redeia present opposing reports regarding the outage that affected the Iberian peninsula, causing massive disruptions.

The Power Struggle: Redeia and Spain's Massive Blackout
The Spanish grid operator Redeia is contesting government reports that attribute an April blackout on the Iberian peninsula to their miscalculation. Instead, Redeia is placing the blame on certain conventional power plants for not adequately controlling voltage levels during the crisis.

In a news briefing, Redeia's operations chief, Concha Sanchez, stated that the power plants failed in their duty to maintain appropriate voltage, resulting in the extensive outage. Anomalies were detected in plant operations prior to the blackout, including unexpected disconnections and a spike in demand from the transport network.

Aelec, representing major electrical companies, raised issues with Redeia's claims, arguing that blaming power plants harms the sector's reputation. Both parties released reports contradicting each other's perspectives on the causes behind the power failure that disrupted transit and power supplies across the region.

