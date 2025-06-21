Global Unity Through Yoga: Celebrations and Initiatives from Vadnagar to Visakhapatnam

The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with fervor across India, from the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadnagar to the scenic shores of Visakhapatnam. The event, recognized globally, highlighted yoga's profound impact on health and well-being.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a mass yoga session at Sharmistha Lake, alongside approximately 1.5 crore people, as part of the state's commitment to an obesity-free lifestyle. The theme this year, 'Yoga for One Earth - One Health,' was echoed in his encouraging words.

The event saw diverse participation, including officials and yoga enthusiasts, with a live telecast of Prime Minister Modi's address from Visakhapatnam, where he celebrated yoga as a timeless gift that unites humanity. Yoga's global embrace was further demonstrated by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's homage at Puri Beach.

