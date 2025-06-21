Left Menu

Global Unity Through Yoga: Celebrations and Initiatives from Vadnagar to Visakhapatnam

The 11th International Yoga Day was marked with nation-wide celebrations, from Vadnagar to Visakhapatnam. Local and national leaders participated, including Gujarat's Chief Minister. The event emphasized yoga's role in promoting health globally. Prime Minister Modi praised the unity yoga brings, a theme resonating with millions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:01 IST
Global Unity Through Yoga: Celebrations and Initiatives from Vadnagar to Visakhapatnam
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo X @CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with fervor across India, from the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadnagar to the scenic shores of Visakhapatnam. The event, recognized globally, highlighted yoga's profound impact on health and well-being.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a mass yoga session at Sharmistha Lake, alongside approximately 1.5 crore people, as part of the state's commitment to an obesity-free lifestyle. The theme this year, 'Yoga for One Earth - One Health,' was echoed in his encouraging words.

The event saw diverse participation, including officials and yoga enthusiasts, with a live telecast of Prime Minister Modi's address from Visakhapatnam, where he celebrated yoga as a timeless gift that unites humanity. Yoga's global embrace was further demonstrated by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's homage at Puri Beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025