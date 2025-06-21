Error Sparks Backlash Over Linguistic Oversight at Delhi University

Delhi University has come under fire after an application form listed 'Muslim' as a language, omitting the constitutionally recognized Urdu. The institution labeled this as a 'clerical error' and expressed regret, calling on the public to avoid attributing any malicious intent to the oversight.

Despite the university's clarification and correction of the error, faculty members and academics have expressed concern over the implications of such a mistake. Abha Dev Habib, former member of the Executive Council, criticized the listing as reflective of biases, stating that confusing religion with language is problematic.

This incident has ignited a broader conversation about the handling of linguistic diversity in educational settings. Faculty argue such errors can harm the university's reputation for inclusiveness. The debate underscores the importance of accurate language representation in forms, with suggestions for using 'native' or 'first' language for clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)