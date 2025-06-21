Left Menu

Error Sparks Backlash Over Linguistic Oversight at Delhi University

Delhi University faced criticism after listing 'Muslim' as a language and omitting Urdu from its admission form. The university called it a clerical error, but faculty members argue it reflects deeper biases. The incident has prompted discussions about linguistic representation in higher education institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:07 IST
Error Sparks Backlash Over Linguistic Oversight at Delhi University
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has come under fire after an application form listed 'Muslim' as a language, omitting the constitutionally recognized Urdu. The institution labeled this as a 'clerical error' and expressed regret, calling on the public to avoid attributing any malicious intent to the oversight.

Despite the university's clarification and correction of the error, faculty members and academics have expressed concern over the implications of such a mistake. Abha Dev Habib, former member of the Executive Council, criticized the listing as reflective of biases, stating that confusing religion with language is problematic.

This incident has ignited a broader conversation about the handling of linguistic diversity in educational settings. Faculty argue such errors can harm the university's reputation for inclusiveness. The debate underscores the importance of accurate language representation in forms, with suggestions for using 'native' or 'first' language for clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025