Error Sparks Backlash Over Linguistic Oversight at Delhi University
Delhi University faced criticism after listing 'Muslim' as a language and omitting Urdu from its admission form. The university called it a clerical error, but faculty members argue it reflects deeper biases. The incident has prompted discussions about linguistic representation in higher education institutions.
- Country:
- India
Delhi University has come under fire after an application form listed 'Muslim' as a language, omitting the constitutionally recognized Urdu. The institution labeled this as a 'clerical error' and expressed regret, calling on the public to avoid attributing any malicious intent to the oversight.
Despite the university's clarification and correction of the error, faculty members and academics have expressed concern over the implications of such a mistake. Abha Dev Habib, former member of the Executive Council, criticized the listing as reflective of biases, stating that confusing religion with language is problematic.
This incident has ignited a broader conversation about the handling of linguistic diversity in educational settings. Faculty argue such errors can harm the university's reputation for inclusiveness. The debate underscores the importance of accurate language representation in forms, with suggestions for using 'native' or 'first' language for clarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IGNOU and Odisha Partner for Odia Language Higher Education Breakthrough
Higher education clusters drive innovation and growth across China’s urban regions
Strengthening Indo-Japan Higher Education Ties
From policy to practice: AI demands institutional shift in higher education
University of Melbourne: Leading the Way Globally in Higher Education