Yoga Unites: AIIA Celebrates International Day with ‘Yoga Sangam’ for Holistic Well-being

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with events in Delhi and Goa, emphasizing yoga's unifying power for health. Highlights included a new book on yoga for non-communicable diseases, a Yoga Park inauguration, and a session at the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:24 IST
All India Institute of Ayurveda commemorates 11th International Day of Yoga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with a grand event at Kendriya Vidyalaya, NTPC, New Delhi. Titled 'Yoga Sangam,' the event embraced the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' highlighting yoga's unifying role in holistic wellness.

Key figures attending were Hitesh Shankar, editor-in-chief of Panchjanya, and Akhileshwar Jha, Principal of K V School, with notable guests from AIIA. Coinciding with the event, AIIA launched a pivotal book 'Management of Non-Communicable Diseases through Yoga and Diet,' stressing yoga and Ayurveda's role in combating disease.

On-site and virtually, thousands, including PM Modi, engaged in the Common Yoga Protocol. A special session at the Supreme Court saw participation from Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Supreme Court judges, reinforcing yoga's reach and impact in diverse forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

