Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. and Israel's Bold Strike Against Iran

In a dramatic escalation, the United States and Israel executed one of the most significant military operations against Iran on Saturday, allegedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. President Donald Trump announced the success of the operation, which he stated was aimed at eradicating a long-standing threat.

Iranian retaliation followed swiftly with missile strikes on Israel and other targets, although the Pentagon reported no American casualties. The Strait of Hormuz, critical for global oil shipments, was closed, sparking fears of a sharp hike in oil prices, with flights across the Middle East paused.

As the U.S. launched 'Operation Epic Fury', President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions and urged Iranian citizens to seize their governance. Global reactions varied, with criticisms emerging from Russia and China, and domestic political tensions rising in the U.S.

