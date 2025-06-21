Kerala Welfare Pension Distribution Sparks Controversy

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has refuted allegations by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph regarding delays in welfare pension distribution. According to Balagopal, the pensions for June have been initiated, benefiting roughly 62 lakh recipients.

Balagopal addressed concerns about procedural misunderstandings and the complexity of pension disbursement. Rs 825.71 crore was sanctioned on June 20 and transferred to banks, with most recipients receiving funds on the same day. The remaining allotments are expected in the coming days.

Joseph's criticism intersected with claims of election manipulation ahead of the Nilambur by-poll on June 19. He alleged preferential treatment for CPI(M) members. Balagopal, however, emphasized adherence to official processes in pension distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)