Nilambur By-Election: A Decisive Battle Unfolds

The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Nilambur Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) is set to commence at 8 AM on June 23. Dr. Ratan U Kelkar, Chief Electoral Officer, confirmed that the strong room will open at 7:30 AM in the presence of candidates' agents, and the vote counting will follow shortly thereafter.

A total of nineteen rounds of vote counting will take place across 14 tables, with five tables reserved specifically for the counting of postal ballots, including ETBS. The process will begin with postal ballot counting, transitioning to electronic votes shortly after. Observers appointed by the Election Commission, alongside candidate agents, will oversee the proceedings with micro observers and AROs on site to ensure transparency. In a bid to verify accuracy, VVPAT slips from five selected booths will be compared with votes in the EVMs.

Stringent security measures have been implemented, with Central Armed Police Force and State Armed Police securing the electronic voting machines within a strong room at Chungathara Marthoma Higher Secondary School. The by-election, driven by the resignation of Left Democratic Front's PV Anvar, saw a voter turnout of 70.76% by 5 PM on June 19. The contest sees the LDF's M Swaraj facing off against the UDF's Aryadan Shoukath and BJP's Adv. Mohan George, with Shoukath expressing confidence in a victory due to perceived negligence of Nilambur's local issues by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)