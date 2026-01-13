Political Shifts in Kerala: UDF's Emerging Strategy

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, hinted on Tuesday at potential political surprises for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, suggesting that unexpected alliances could form ahead of the Assembly elections. The UDF is looking to attract parties from both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Satheesan's comments gained traction following reports about UDF's outreach to Kerala Congress (M), a former ally now with the LDF. While Satheesan neither confirmed nor denied these reports, he emphasized that the UDF would maintain its integrity and credibility during this period of speculation.

Jose K Mani, leader of Kerala Congress (M), affirmed his party's commitment to the LDF, dispelling rumors of a potential shift back to the UDF. His absence from a recent LDF protest fueled speculation, but Mani clarified it was due to personal reasons. Party leaders reiterated their loyalty to the LDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)