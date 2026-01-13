Left Menu

Political Shifts in Kerala: UDF's Emerging Strategy

LoP V D Satheesan hinted at political shifts in Kerala, suggesting parties and individuals from the LDF and the NDA might join the UDF. His remarks followed discussions about the Kerala Congress (M) and its current alignment with the LDF. Speculation arose due to its leader Jose K Mani's recent absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:04 IST
Political Shifts in Kerala: UDF's Emerging Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, hinted on Tuesday at potential political surprises for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, suggesting that unexpected alliances could form ahead of the Assembly elections. The UDF is looking to attract parties from both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Satheesan's comments gained traction following reports about UDF's outreach to Kerala Congress (M), a former ally now with the LDF. While Satheesan neither confirmed nor denied these reports, he emphasized that the UDF would maintain its integrity and credibility during this period of speculation.

Jose K Mani, leader of Kerala Congress (M), affirmed his party's commitment to the LDF, dispelling rumors of a potential shift back to the UDF. His absence from a recent LDF protest fueled speculation, but Mani clarified it was due to personal reasons. Party leaders reiterated their loyalty to the LDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

 Spain
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

 India
3
Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

 Germany
4
Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026